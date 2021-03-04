Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.86 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $106,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amedisys by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,042,648. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Amedisys stock opened at $241.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.38. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

