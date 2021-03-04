Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $114.24 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $114,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.