Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $118.84 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $118,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXP opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

