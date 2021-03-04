Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,098,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $103,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.97 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

