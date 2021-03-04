Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.65% of OGE Energy worth $104,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $40.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

