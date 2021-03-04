Barclays Boosts Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target to $16.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

