Barclays Increases JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 940

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 896.36 ($11.71).

JD opened at GBX 813 ($10.62) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 822.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 796.73. The stock has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 41.69.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

