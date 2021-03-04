Barclays Raises Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $30.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

FTAI stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

