Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

