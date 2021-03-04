Barclays Upgrades Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) to Equal Weight

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

