Barclays Upgrades Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) to Overweight

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMSNY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Temenos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $140.27 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $172.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.08.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

