Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.58

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.58 and last traded at $74.47, with a volume of 497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

