Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

BBSI stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.24. 51,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,191. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $537.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

