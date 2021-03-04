Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $141,188.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00479103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00072826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00079150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.70 or 0.00496580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,609,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,742,206 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

