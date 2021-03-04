Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAYRY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. 299,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,363. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

