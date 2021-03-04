Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 156,111 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 156,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

