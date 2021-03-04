Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 159,981 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,981 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.23. 12,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,834. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

