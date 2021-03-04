Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 218,115 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,910,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 218,115 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,968,563. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

