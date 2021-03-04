Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 45,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $241.66 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

