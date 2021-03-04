Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a growth of 200.7% from the January 28th total of 200,800 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 925,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCM. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

