Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€79.50” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.85 ($82.18).

Shares of FME opened at €57.70 ($67.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.53.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

