Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

