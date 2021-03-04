Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $762.80 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $890.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $872.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.82.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

