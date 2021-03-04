Bessemer Group Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

HRC stock opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.