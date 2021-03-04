Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 279,023 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $72.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.