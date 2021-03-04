Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 582.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

