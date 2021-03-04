Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.