Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $139.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.97 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $1,388,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,212 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

