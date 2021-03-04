BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.62

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.62 and last traded at $80.40, with a volume of 250612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,007,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

