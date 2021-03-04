Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Up 88.6% in February

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 474,200 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the January 28th total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $42.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

