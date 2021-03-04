Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Acquires $851,400.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BHVN traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.25. 577,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,051. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

