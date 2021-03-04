BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $11,237.88 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $11,237.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,691.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BLFS opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

