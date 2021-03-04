BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

BJ traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 213,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

