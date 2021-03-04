Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Down 39.8% in February

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the January 28th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDIMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of BDIMF opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 million, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.53. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

