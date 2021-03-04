Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells $457,275.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

