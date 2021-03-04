BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0663 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $41,986.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011343 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,519,857 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

