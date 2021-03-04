Blackcrane Capital LLC Purchases 9,513 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,838 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TAK stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

