Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 21,751 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 192,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 986,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 79,626 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 576,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,718,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

