Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 3,444 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $9.21 on Thursday, reaching $542.02. 31,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $551.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.64. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

