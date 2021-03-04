Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 136.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.74. 60,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $368.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

