Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.55. 15,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.