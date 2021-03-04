Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 293 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.26. 529,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,079,922. The company has a market cap of $746.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,458,405 shares of company stock worth $391,410,282. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

