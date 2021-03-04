Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 86,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM traded down $6.63 on Thursday, hitting $158.23. 2,812,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average of $156.44. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

