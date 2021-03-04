BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%.

BKCC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 463,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, President Nik Singhal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,671.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

