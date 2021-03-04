BlackRock Inc. Acquires 185,085 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.49% of Fluor worth $235,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 5,891.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 1,024,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fluor by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 147,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fluor by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 92,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Fluor stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

