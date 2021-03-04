BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,241,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.44% of Assured Guaranty worth $214,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,907,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 845,683 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 331,055 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,124,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of AGO opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

