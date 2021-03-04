BlackRock Inc. Has $216.89 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $216,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABC stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

