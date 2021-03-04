BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $231,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 150.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,405,000 after purchasing an additional 457,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management HK Limited acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth $29,543,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2.0% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 200,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

JOYY stock opened at $123.90 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

