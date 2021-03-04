BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,729,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616,581 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $222,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Coty by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 417,006 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coty news, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $756,790. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

