BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of MYD opened at $14.22 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

